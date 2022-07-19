Ajay Devgn trolls Kajol on World Listening Day with funny video: ‘Today and everyday’

On the occasion of World Listening Day, Ajay Devgn took to Instagram and Twitter to share a funny video of his wife and actress Kajol talking during an interview. The actress who is known for her bubbly and chirpy nature, is seen talking all by herself while a patient Ajay, known for his introverted brooding nature, listens – completely zoned out and sipping his coffee.

Devgn captioned the post, “Celebrating #WorldListeningDay today and everyday” with a wink emoji on the side. he also tagged on the post. The post received immense amount of warm comments from fans of both the actors, with director Amit Sharma also commenting with laughing emojis.

The video, which perfectly encapsulates the dynamic between the husband and wife is not new to an already existing notion of the couple. In the sixth season of Koffee with Karan, host Karan Johar had commented that Kajol keeps talking while Devgn is forced to listen patiently, to which Devgn had wittily quipped in, “No. She talks and I don’t listen”, leaving the host and the audience in splits of laughter.

Kajol and Ajay had first met on the sets of the 1995 film Hulchul. Although they were both involved with other people at that point, a friendship developed over the course of the shoot resulting in a marriage that is often touted as one of the strongest in Bollywood. The couple have also starred together in films like Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and most recently in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. They got married in 1999 after dating in secret for four years. They are parents to two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Devgn who was last seen in Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan, has a slew of films lined up for release including the much awaited Drishyam 2. Kajol, who recently completed 30 years in the industry, was last seen in Netflix drama Tribhanga and will next be seen in Revathy’s next directorial feature titled Salaam Venky.