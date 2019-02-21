Total Dhamaal actor Ajay Devgn: Comedy is not an easy genre

Ajay Devgn is the new addition to the star cast of Total Dhamaal. The actor, despite being an integral part of Golmaal franchise, refuses to call himself a stalwart of comedies.

Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal series. The Indra Kumar directorial also features actors like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Javed Jaffrey.

Ajay Devgn recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com while promoting Total Dhamaal in New Delhi. From coming on board the movie, to whether he will be a part of the next films in the comedy franchise, Ajay got candid about several things.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. What about doing comedy do you love?

You need to be happy in life. You need to laugh. These films are stress busters. Comedy is a genre which is universally liked. If you do a film like Raid, you know a certain kind of audience will watch it. I don’t even know one person who doesn’t like to laugh. He might be suffering from some ailment if he doesn’t like comedies. There will hardly be anyone.

Comedy is not an easy genre. You need to really work at it. We had a lot of fun on the set. We were laughing in the shots, but even for that, we need the timing right. It takes a lot of effort and energy.

Q. So, have you become a master of comedies?

I haven’t, but I would love to become!

Q. You have joined the existing star cast of Dhamaal. How did you find your place?

I think we changed the whole thing around (laughs). It was actually like they were trying to fit in with us. It was like we got inside someone’s home and took over it!

Q. You are working with Madhuri Dixit after several years. What do you think has changed in her?

Nothing has changed! She looks the same, as gorgeous as she looked before. I think her attitude towards work or having fun on set hasn’t changed. It isn’t like the person has aged, so they’ve become serious in life. It isn’t like that.

Q. Following the Pulwama attack, Total Dhamaal was the first film to back out from a release in Pakistan. Do you think it is important for the industry to express solidarity?

This is an aspect or a part of it. We need to show that we are with our nation and armed forces. And this is the only way we can show. Rest, people are doing their own thing. They have put sanctions on so many things. So, when everything will be put together, there will be a difference. It is not that our decision is going to make all the difference. It is everything put together.

Q. It is said that you will, henceforth, be a part of all Dhamaal films. How true is that?

That’s for the audience to decide. If the film really works, there will be another Dhamaal.