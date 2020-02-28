Ajay Devgn to star in the Hindi remake of Kaithi

In Kaithi, Karthi essayed the role of a convict who is ready to go to any lengths to see his daughter. In Kaithi, Karthi essayed the role of a convict who is ready to go to any lengths to see his daughter.

Earlier this month, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures announced the Hindi remake of 2019’s Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. Now, it has been confirmed that Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the remake.

Devgn took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. He wrote, “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.”

Film producer SR Prabhu also confirmed the development as he tweeted, “We are thrilled to announce that @ajaydevgn will be playing the lead in @RelianceEnt @DreamWarriorPic and @ADFFilms Hindi remake of #Kaithi. The film will release on February 12, 2021.”

In Kaithi, Karthi essayed the role of a convict who is ready to go to any lengths to see his daughter. The film also starred Narain and Dheena in pivotal roles. While the Tamil film was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of its Hindi remake is yet to be announced.

“Kaithi is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals actioners you can think of. And yet it is like none you’ve ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film’s Hindi remake,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, had earlier said in a statement.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave Kaithi 3.5 stars out of 5. Praising the performance of Karthi in his review, Manoj wrote, “Karthi has essayed his role in an almost self-effacing manner while allowing space for other people’s acts of courage in the narration to get their due screen time. Kaithi is the director’s canvas. It is necessary to appreciate Karthi to let Lokesh do his thing without trying to bend the narration to suit his star image.”

The Hindi remake of Kaithi releases on February 12, 2021.

