Ajay Devgn shares loving post as Kajol completes 30 years in Bollywood: ‘You are just getting started…’

Actor Ajay Devgn put up a beautiful post on his social media account to celebrate and laud wife-actor Kajol’s three decades as an actor in Bollywood. Devgn posted a still from the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which starred the real-life couple as husband and wife in the movie.

In the caption, Devgn wrote: “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories.” The actor also uploaded the same post in his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Devgn and Kajol have done several films together. Mostly in the romantic genre, these films include Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj and Raju Chacha among others.

Kajol too, uploaded a video celebrating thirty years in the film industry. She captioned it as, “Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting…and God willing to another 30 more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol recently also celebrated 25 years of her iconic film Gupt, which also starred Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol’s film career boasts of many memorable films. From Baazigar, Yeh Dillagi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and more recently Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

The actor has also lately ventured into the format of short films with Devi and digital films such as Tribhanga.