Ajay Devgn shares loving post as Kajol completes 30 years in Bollywood: ‘You are just getting started…’

July 31, 2022 12:50:13 pm
Actor Ajay Devgn put up a beautiful post on his social media account to celebrate and laud wife-actor Kajol’s three decades as an actor in Bollywood. Devgn posted a still from the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which starred the real-life couple as husband and wife in the movie.
In the caption, Devgn wrote: “Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories.” The actor also uploaded the same post in his Instagram stories.
View this post on Instagram
Devgn and Kajol have done several films together. Mostly in the romantic genre, these films include Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Gundaraj and Raju Chacha among others.
Kajol too, uploaded a video celebrating thirty years in the film industry. She captioned it as, “Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting…and God willing to another 30 more!”
View this post on Instagram
Kajol recently also celebrated 25 years of her iconic film Gupt, which also starred Bobby Deol and Manisha Koirala.
View this post on Instagram
Kajol’s film career boasts of many memorable films. From Baazigar, Yeh Dillagi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and more recently Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Subscriber Only Stories
The actor has also lately ventured into the format of short films with Devi and digital films such as Tribhanga.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Sanjay Raut calls ED raid 'political vendetta'; Sena members protest
Inside Track: Tough Vice President wanted
'Opportunity for us is putting speech enhancement functions into consumer devices'
Who is Yusuffali, the man behind Lucknow's Lulu Mall?Premium
Latest News
Ek Villain Returns box office collection Day 2: Arjun Kapoor-Disha Patani thriller refuses to back down at ticket counters
Three Pune students caned, threatened of low internal marks; three teachers booked
From Deepika Padukone to Kareena Kapoor Khan: Fashion hits and misses (July 25-July 31)
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live updates: India to play Pakistan, Jeremy eyes medal in weightlifting
‘To represent the country is highest honour’: KL Rahul opens up on missing India’s tour of Zimbabwe
Buoyant India look to continue winning run against West Indies
Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
It’s a bird, a heart, a butterfly: Netizens watch in awe as man makes appam in various shapes
Man chases two bike-borne snatchers, hits them with his SUV in Delhi’s Dwarka
Sunday Long Reads: Health food movement, Kareena Kapoor Khan on being 42, book reviews, and more
Rajinikanth felicitates R Madhavan for Rocketry The Nambi Effect, actor shares video: ‘A moment etched for eternity…’
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 will be open for pre-booking starting today for Rs 1999