Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan in Mayday

Bollywood actor-director Ajay Devgn is all set to direct Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming film titled Mayday. The film is said to be a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat drama.

Devgn has earlier directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time he will direct a film starring Big B. Devgn will be playing the role of a pilot in the film. The details of Amitabh Bachchan’s character have not been revealed yet.

Devgn and Bachchan have earlier worked in films like Khakee and Satyagraha.

Ajay Devgn’s production company, Ajay Devgn Films, has bankrolled the project. The film will reportedly begin filming in December.

Presently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Sony TV’s Kaun Banega Crorepati. His last film Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released on Prime Video. His upcoming films include Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji. His upcoming films are Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan and RRR.

