First photo: Ajay Devgn begins shooting for Drishyam 2, will return as Vijay

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has gone on floors in Mumbai and will also be shot in Goa. The crime thriller, which begins 7 years after the events in the first film, features Tabu, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta among others. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as Vijay in the sequel. The film was announced after Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 was appreciated for its story and performances.

Talking about Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn says in a statement, “Drishyam was loved and it’s a legend. I am now elated to present yet another interesting story with Drishyam 2. Vijay is a multidimensional character and he creates an engaging narrative onscreen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for this film. I’m keenly looking forward to part 2, filling in the large shoes of the earlier film with people investing in the mystery and the characters.”

The first film was directed by Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020. Taking over the director’s seat for Drishyam 2, Abhishek Pathak, who has won the National Award, shares, “Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honour and a challenge. An opportunity to work along with Ajay Devgn, who is such a powerhouse of talent is a morale-booster for any creative person; his unique influence is undoubtedly the most enriching experience for me personally. It’s exciting to retell a story from your own perspective and vision by divergent visuals in the most justified yet extraordinary way. The setting and the mood of the film uplifts the very essence of the crux making it gripping from the very beginning.’’ The first film saw a family trying to cover up the murder of a boy, who was the son of an inspector.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Ajay Devgn’s powerpack performance and prowess in Drishyam definitely captivated the audiences. Retaining the zest, we are delighted to begin filming its sequel that will take this franchise a notch higher as the audiences will witness double suspense, double mystery, double drama.”

Drishyam 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.