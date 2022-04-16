Hatchet buried, Ajay Devgn thanks Karan Johar for ‘cool compliments’ on Runway 34, says he wants him to see ‘first copy’ of the film

Actor Ajay Devgn thanked filmmaker Karan Johar for praising the trailer of his film, Runway 34. Karan Johar had tweeted about the trailer, and said that the film promises a ‘breathtaking’ ride.

Ajay Devgn responded, “Hey @karanjohar, that’s a really cool compliment. Thank you. I would like for you to see the film, when the first copy is out.” Karan had written, “Breathtaking & thrilling – simply cannot wait for the exceptional ride #Runway34 will take everyone on! An intriguing edge of the seat story & the perfect summer film. All my love and luck to @SrBachchan@ajaydevgn,@Rakulpreet@bomanirani!!”

In 2016, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar had gone through a bitter fallout over the box office clash between KJo’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay.

According to ANI, Ajay Devgn had shared an audio clip of Kamaal R Khan, in which the industry commentator had confessed to taking a bribe from Karan to malign Ajay’s film. Ajay’s wife Kajol had shared the video, expressing her shock, and thus fracturing her friendship with Karan. In his autobiography, Karan had expressed his sadness about the whole incident, saying that his two-decade friendship with Kajol was over for good. However, they later mended their friendship and in 2018, Ajay and Kajol appeared as guests on Koffee with Karan, and the trio buried the hatchet.

Runway 34 is inspired by a true incident of a passenger airliner that faced difficulties while descending at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather and low visibility. Ajay Devgn plays Captain Vikrant Khanna in the film, which he has also directed.