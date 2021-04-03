scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Ajay Devgn thanks fans for birthday wishes: If not for pandemic, would’ve celebrated with you all

Ajay Devgn posted a note on social media, expressing his gratitude towards his fans and fan clubs for their wishes on his 52nd birthday. He also cut cake with a group of his admirers outside his house. Check photos.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai |
April 3, 2021 9:20:44 am
Ajay Devgn met a few of his fans on his 52nd birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Friday posted a note on social media, expressing his gratitude towards his fans and fan clubs for their wishes on his 52nd birthday. The actor wrote that if not for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have celebrated the special day with his fans.

“Had it not been for the pandemic, I would have celebrated my birthday with my fans & fan club members. since that couldn’t happen, I thank each one of you for your unstinted support and sincere birthday wishes,” the Tanhaji star wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay wrote the heartfelt note after cutting his birthday cake with a group of fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. In photos captured by paparazzi, Ajay can be seen thanking his fans for their love.

ajay devgn Ajay Devgn turned 52 on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ajay devgn birthday On of the fans touched Ajay’s feet on his birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) ajay devgn bday Ajay cut a cake with a few of his fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ajay’s fans also placed a huge board outside his house that had the actor’s pictures and “Happy Birthday Boss” written on it. Before his fans showed their love for him, Ajay Devgn treated them to a gift earlier in the day. The actor and the makers of RRR unveiled a motion poster of his character.

RRR will release in October 2021 and will clash with another Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

