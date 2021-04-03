Ajay Devgn thanks fans for birthday wishes: If not for pandemic, would’ve celebrated with you all

Ajay Devgn met a few of his fans on his 52nd birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Superstar Ajay Devgn on Friday posted a note on social media, expressing his gratitude towards his fans and fan clubs for their wishes on his 52nd birthday. The actor wrote that if not for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have celebrated the special day with his fans.

“Had it not been for the pandemic, I would have celebrated my birthday with my fans & fan club members. since that couldn’t happen, I thank each one of you for your unstinted support and sincere birthday wishes,” the Tanhaji star wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay wrote the heartfelt note after cutting his birthday cake with a group of fans, who gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. In photos captured by paparazzi, Ajay can be seen thanking his fans for their love.

Ajay’s fans also placed a huge board outside his house that had the actor’s pictures and “Happy Birthday Boss” written on it. Before his fans showed their love for him, Ajay Devgn treated them to a gift earlier in the day. The actor and the makers of RRR unveiled a motion poster of his character.

RRR will release in October 2021 and will clash with another Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.