Ajay Devgn’s Thank God sets Diwali release, will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu at the box office

Ajay Devgn-starrer Thank God will be released this Diwali, T-Series announced on Friday. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The Diwali release date puts Thank God in direct competition with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu, but with both Akshay and Ajay coming off box office disappointments, the two will be looking for a much-needed win.

This is Ajay’s third collaboration with Rakul. They previously worked on De De Pyaar De and Runway 34. Ajay could possibly appear alongside Sidharth in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force, which is set within Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, where Ajay plays Singham.

Ajay Devgn recently made his streaming debut with the Disney Plus Hotstar series Rudra, based on the BBC detective show Luther. Best known for playing intense characters on screen, Ajay also occasionaly appears in ensemble comedies. He has previously starred in the Golmaal films, as well as Total Dhamaal, also directed by Indra Kumar. He will also reportedly be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh.

Indra Kumar is best known for the Dhamaal series, as well as the Masti films. He worked with Ajay on the first Masti film, and Ishq.

While Ajay’s last release Runway 34 tanked at the box office, he appeared in extended cameos in two hits – RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has the long-delayed sports drama Maidaan, and Drishyam 2 in the pipeline.