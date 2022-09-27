Ajay Devgn teases Drishyam 2 teaser, shares ‘purane bills’

That Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is all set to return in Drishyam 2 is old news. On Tuesday, the actor shared a bunch of old receipts which played a pivotal role in the plot of the first part.

It seems like Ajay is hinting that the teaser of Drishyam 2 is not that far away. The aforecited bills included a receipt from Ashok restaurant, CD of Swami Chinmayananda Ji’s Maha Satsang dated October 2 and 3, tickets to a movie and a ticket from Panjim to Pondolem.

Ajay Devgn captioned the post, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj” (Found some old receipts today). Fans were quick to catch on to the actor’s hint as one of them wrote, “Drishyam 2 on the way.” Yet another fan mentioned, “Drishyam 2 loading,” and one fan asked when will the teaser of the thriller actually land?

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran, who have reprised their roles from the first part, have already shot the sequel. In an earlier Bollywood Hungama report, it was mentioned that the promotions of Drishyam 2 will begin from October 2 as the date played an important role in Drishyam’s narrative.

While the plot details are still scarce, it is said that Drishyam 2 is a remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 that was released last year.

Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn has a slew of projects lined up for release, including Thank God, Maidaan and his own directorial Bholaa, which also features Tabu in a pivotal role. Ajay was last seen in the film Runway 34 alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh; he had also helmed the movie.