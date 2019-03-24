Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior and Bhuj The Pride Of India get release dates

Toggle Menu
Ajay Devgn's film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior is all set to release next year on January 10 while Bhuj The Pride Of India will hit the screens on August 14, 2020.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s De De Pyaar De, which will release this year.

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is on a roll. The actor has a jampacked 2020 which is lined with interesting projects. Ajay will start 2020 with Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, the period movie which will see him share screen space with wife Kajol after a gap of nine years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ajay Devgn’s #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior gets a new release date: 10 Jan 2020… Directed by Om Raut… Produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADFL and Bhushan Kumar’s TSeries. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior” Ajay Devgn tweeted,”Start the 2020 new year with me, as Tanhaji releases on Jan 10.”

Apart from the historical drama, Ajay will present the story of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik with his film Bhuj The Pride Of India, which will release on August 14, 2020.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Release date finalized… #BhujThePrideOfIndia to release on 14 Aug 2020… Stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk… Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya. #IndependenceDayWeekend.”

Meanwhile, Ajay, who is basking in the success of Total Dhamaal, will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s next, titled De De Pyaar De. Apart from Ajay, the film also features Tabu and Rakul Preet.

The trailer of the film will be launched on April 2, which also happens to be Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday. The movie is being helmed by Akiv Ali and has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. De De Pyaar De is scheduled for a May 17 release.

