Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Ajay Devgn, Tabu wrap their ‘9th film together’ Bholaa

Bholaa, the official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi, is directed by Ajay Devgn. It features Tabu and Devgn in the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn- Tabu- BholaaBholaa is Ajay Devgn and Tabu's 9th film together. (Photo: Tabu/ Intagram)

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have completed filming for their upcoming movie Bholaa, the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. Tabu shared the news of the movie’s production wrap in a post on Instagram on Friday alongside a photo with Devgn from the sets.

“Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms” the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption. The two actors previously shared screen space in movies such as Vijaypath, Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019). They will also star together in Drishyam 2.

Bholaa is directed by Devgn, who earlier helmed films such as U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

 

The original Tamil film, which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

Devgn is taking on the lead role in the Hindi movie, which is produced by his banner Ajay Devgn Films, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 03:11:00 pm
