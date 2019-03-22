First look: Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet’s De De Pyaar De

After the success of Total Dhamaal and Andhadhun, Ajay Devgn and Tabu look ready to steal their fans’ hearts again with De De Pyaar De. The makers on Friday released the first look of the rom-com.

Advertising

The first poster features the main cast with Ajay’s legs atop two different cars. Sitting on those cars are the ladies Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. The look suggests that Ajay’s character is involved with two women at the same time and is now finding his life a little difficult to manage. Interestingly, the poster is reminiscent of Ajay’s first frame on camera in his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, wherein he was seen riding two motorbikes simultaneously.

The trailer of the film will be launched on April 2, which also happens to be Ajay Devgn’s 50th birthday. The movie is being helmed by Akiv Ali and has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

De De Pyaar De is scheduled for a May 17 release.

Ajay Devgn, meanwhile, has his plate full. Apart from Luv Ranjan’s production venture, the star is also working on period film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, where he will be seen portraying the Marathi military leader Tanaji Malusare. He is also working on a movie called Bhuj The Pride Of India, where he will be essaying the role of IAF Wing Commander Vijay Karnik.