Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s musical love story starts filming

Golden Globe winning composer MM Kreem will be creating an original soundtrack for Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum ThaAuron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! is directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!, directed by Neeraj Pandey, has commenced filming.

Golden Globe winning composer MM Kreem will be creating an original soundtrack for the musical love story, which spans across 20 years between 2002 and 2023.

According to the makers, the film went on floors on Saturday with the lead star cast along with Jimmy Shergill.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! will be shot extensively in Mumbai.

Also Read |Ajay Devgn says only stars can’t be blamed for Bollywood’s underwhelming performance: ‘Stars bring credibility’

It will be Neeraj Pandey’s sixth directorial venture. He is best known for helming titles such as A Wednesday, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

The movie will be backed by Pandey’s banner Friday Filmworks and presented by NH Studios.

Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, Reliance Entertainment and Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios are attached as producers.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 17:10 IST
