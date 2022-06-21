Ajay Devgn, Tabu announce Drishyam 2 release date, promise ‘yet another thrilling journey’

The sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam, Drishyam 2 has got a release date. The film, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead roles, is a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer of the same name. Actor Akshaye Khanna has joined the team of the hit thriller, but details about his character have been kept under wraps.

Announcing the release date of Drishyam 2 on social media, Tabu wrote, “#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022.” Ajay Devgn too announced the release date of the film on his social media accounts.

Drishyam chronicled the story of a family man Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Devgn. He did all he could to protect his family after an unfortunate incident involving his elder daughter brought them under the police’s scanner. Tabu essayed the role of Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police. Now, in the sequel, the makers have promised to take the audience on a “yet another thrilling journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Earlier, Tabu had posted pictures from the sets of Drishyam 2. The 50-year-old actor shared a picture of a clapboard, and wrote, “Day 1. Drishyam 2”. The film went on floors in February. She also welcomed Akshaye Khanna to the film’s team with an Instagram post that read, “Delighted to have a gem of an actor on board for #Drishyam2 Akshaye Khanna #TrulyTalented.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The shoot of Drishyam 2 is expected to wrap up on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

Drishyam 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.