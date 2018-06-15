Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha watch Salman Khan’s Race 3

Race 3 has already hit the theaters. Race 3 has already hit the theaters.

A day before the release of Race 3, the makers hosted another screening of the movie in Mumbai on Thursday. While the cast of the movie including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez were present at the screening, their friends and colleagues from the industry like Kartik Aaryan, Iulia Vantur, Ajay Devgn, Suneil Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha among others were seen in attendance. Also, television stars didn’t miss on watching bhai’s film. Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali, Puneet Issar, Vatsal Seth, Ishita Bhatt and others were snapped as they reached for the screening of Race 3.

Also read | Race 3 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Race 3 is the third film in the Race franchise and is directed by choreographer-director Remo D’Souza. This is the first time that Salman will feature in a Race movie and the only constant in the franchise Anil Kapoor has taken up the role of a boss man in the third edition of the movie. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan, the film promises to be high on action, drama and twists.

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted her chic style as she attended the screening of her film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez flaunted her chic style as she attended the screening of her film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan snapped at another screening of his film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan snapped at another screening of his film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Remo D’Souza and wife were all smiles at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Remo D’Souza and wife were all smiles at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Daisy Shah strikes a pose at the screening of her film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Daisy Shah strikes a pose at the screening of her film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol came together for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Bobby Deol and wife Tanya Deol came together for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor addressed the paparazzi at the screening of his film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Anil Kapoor addressed the paparazzi at the screening of his film Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani at the screening of the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani at the screening of the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Among those who were present at the screening included Salman’s real family as well. Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri watched the movie. Aayush Sharma was clicked with his Loveratri co-actor Warina Hussain. It was only yesterday that Salman released the first teaser of Loveratri.

Also Read | Race 3 box office prediction: Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor film to earn Rs 30 crore on day 1

Sohail Khan clicke at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sohail Khan clicke at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira and Arpita came for the screening of Race 3 on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan’s sisters Alvira and Arpita came for the screening of Race 3 on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Loveratri actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain at the screening of Salman Khan starrer Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Loveratri actors Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain at the screening of Salman Khan starrer Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman’s close friend Iulia Vantur attended the screening of Race 3 in Mumba on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman’s close friend Iulia Vantur attended the screening of Race 3 in Mumba on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi, who attended the screening of brother Saqib Saleem’s film for the second time, wrote on Twitter, “The best & the hottest brother in the world!My star ⭐️I’ve seen u toil every single day always smiling.. definitely THE most sincere &hardworking boy ever! I believe in u more than anything else in the world my jaan @Saqibsaleem #Race3 Waiting for the world see you shine now ❤ .”

Huma Qureshi was clicked with brother and Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma Qureshi was clicked with brother and Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here’s who all turned up for the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai.

Ajay Devgn was snapped at the screening Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ajay Devgn was snapped at the screening Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Suniel Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty watched the action-thriller Race 3 on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Suniel Shetty and daughter Athiya Shetty watched the action-thriller Race 3 on Thursday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kalank actors Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan posed for the shutterbugs at Race 3 screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kalank actors Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Dhawan posed for the shutterbugs at Race 3 screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Tabu clicked at the Race 3 screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Tabu clicked at the Race 3 screening in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shreyas Talpade came to watch Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shreyas Talpade came to watch Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman Khan’s friend and actor Maniesh Paul attended the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan’s friend and actor Maniesh Paul attended the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

TV actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali were seen at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) TV actors Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali were seen at the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Salman’s favourite Mouni Roy looked stylish as she came for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Salman’s favourite Mouni Roy looked stylish as she came for the screening of Race 3. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vatsal Seth and Ishita Bhatt at the screening of Race 3. Vatsal Seth and Ishita Bhatt at the screening of Race 3.

Maniesh Paul, who watched the film last night, tweeted, “Saw #race3 last nite…amazing action,full dhamaal,paisa wasool!! Congrats @AnilKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25.”

Race 3 is predicted to open with a collection of Rs 30 crore on Day 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd