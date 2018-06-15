Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha watch Salman Khan’s Race 3

A day before the release of Race 3, the makers hosted another screening of the movie in Mumbai on Thursday. While the cast of the movie including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez were present at the screening, their friends and colleagues from the industry like Kartik Aaryan, Iulia Vantur, Ajay Devgn, Suneil Shetty, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha among others were seen in attendance. Also, television stars didn’t miss on watching bhai’s film. Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aamir Ali, Puneet Issar, Vatsal Seth, Ishita Bhatt and others were snapped as they reached for the screening of Race 3.
Race 3 is the third film in the Race franchise and is directed by choreographer-director Remo D’Souza. This is the first time that Salman will feature in a Race movie and the only constant in the franchise Anil Kapoor has taken up the role of a boss man in the third edition of the movie. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan, the film promises to be high on action, drama and twists.
Among those who were present at the screening included Salman’s real family as well. Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri watched the movie. Aayush Sharma was clicked with his Loveratri co-actor Warina Hussain. It was only yesterday that Salman released the first teaser of Loveratri.
Huma Qureshi, who attended the screening of brother Saqib Saleem’s film for the second time, wrote on Twitter, “The best & the hottest brother in the world!My star ⭐️I’ve seen u toil every single day always smiling.. definitely THE most sincere &hardworking boy ever! I believe in u more than anything else in the world my jaan @Saqibsaleem #Race3 Waiting for the world see you shine now ❤ .”
Here’s who all turned up for the screening of Race 3 in Mumbai.
Maniesh Paul, who watched the film last night, tweeted, “Saw #race3 last nite…amazing action,full dhamaal,paisa wasool!! Congrats @AnilKapoor @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25.”
Race 3 is predicted to open with a collection of Rs 30 crore on Day 1.
