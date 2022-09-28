Ajay Devgn stars in Drishyam 2 first look, announces ‘recall teaser’

Actor Ajay Devgn has fans excited on social media after he shared a poster of himself as Vijay Salgaonkar, his character from his 2015 suspense thriller Drishyam. The actor hinted towards the release of the much-awaited sequel of the film and promised to release a ‘recall teaser’ on Thursday.

The 2015 release Drishyam was the Hindi remake of Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The film was adapted in Hindi by late director Nishikant Kamat, who passed away in 2020. The sequel of the film, also the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film, is directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Ajay took to Twitter and uploaded a poster of his character with his onscreen family and wrote, “2 aur 3 October ko kya hua tha yaad hai na? Vijay Salgaonkar is back with his family. Recall Teaser Out Tomorrow!” The actor referred to the very popular dialogue of the film, where Ajay’s family continuously repeats about attending a satsang on October 2. The dialogue becomes a rage every year around October 2, inspiring many online memes.

Check out the post here –

Ajay’s post got fans excited as they wrote about looking forward to the second instalment. On Tuesday, Ajay had posted some pictures of old bills, which were props from Drishyam. He posted pictures of old bills and wrote, “Kuch purane bills haath lage aaj”.

It is reported that Ajay, Tabu and Shriya Saran have already shot for their roles. Drishyam 2 will also star actors, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor and Mrunal Jadhav. The movie’s promotions are expected to start from October 2, as the date has an important role in the film.

Ajay will also be part of director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. The filmmaker recently revealed that Ajay has narrated the story in the Hindi version of the much awaited Tamil magnum opus.

Opening up about Ajay Devgn’s involvement in the project, he said, “I have two more people to thank from the Hindi film industry, one is Anil Kapoor, it was his voice on the trailer and one more is Ajay Devgn, it will be his voice on the main film.”