Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God goes on floors

Ajay Devgn reteams with Indra Kumar for Thank God after their 2019 comedy, Total Dhamaal. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram, Ajay Devgn/Twitter)

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn on Thursday said that shooting for his upcoming slice-of-life comedy, Thank God, has begun in Mumbai. It reunites the actor with director Indra Kumar after their 2019 hit comedy Total Dhamaal.

Thank God also features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Devgn, 51, shared the news of filming in a post on Twitter. “Lights. Camera. Action. The shoot for #ThankGod begins today in Mumbai!,” he wrote alongside two pictures- one with Malhotra, Kumar and the producers and the second of the clapboard with “MUHURAT” written on it.

A T-Series Films and Maruti International production, Thank God is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Thank God is a reunion of sorts of the primary cast members. Sidharth and Rakul have previously starred together in 2018’s Aiyaary and Marjaavaan (2019). While this will also be Rakul and Ajay’s third collaboration. They were paired opposite each other in the 2019 comedy De De Pyaar De and are now reuniting for Mayday, which Ajay is also directing.

Ajay’s upcoming releases also include period sports feature Maidaan and war drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also make an appearance in SS Rajamouli’s Telugu movie RRR, co-starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt.