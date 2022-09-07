Ajay Devgn and son Yug, Goodbye team Ekta Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna visit Lalbaugcha Raja. Watch videos

With just two days remaining for the final Ganpati visarjan, celebrities are rushing to seek blessings at the popular Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. After Kajol and Revathy were spotted praying for their film, Ajay Devgn also visited the shrine with son Yug. Ekta Kapor, who is also a staunch Ganesh worshipper, took off to Lalbaug along with her Goodbye lead actor Rashmika Mandanna.

On Monday, Ajay shared a video on his Instagram giving a glimpse of his visit to the mandap. Dressed in a blue kurta, the actor looked handsome as he walked through the crowd to bow down before Bappa’s feet. However, it was the youngest Devgn, who got all the limelight. Yug, who will turn 12 in a week, walked hand in hand with his father in the crowd. While the loving dad had his hands around him throughout, he confidently posed for cameras.

Sharing the video on his social media page, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Always a special feeling Ganpati Bappa Morya!!”

After showcasing the trailer of Goodbye to the world, Ekta Kapoor headed to Lalbaugcha Raja. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta also accompanied her, and they together offered the poster of the film to see Ganesha’s blessings. The producer shared a video compiling pictures from their darshan with the caption, “Lalbaugh chya raajaaa !!! Help us say goodbye to all d negativity n sadness n helloooo to happiness !!! Went with @rashmika_mandanna to take blessings as it’s her start in a Hindi language film !! N GANESHJI ‘s blessings r always needed for new beginnings n thanku @instafalguni n @iridhidogra @neena_gupta jifor coming ! GANPATI BHAPPA MAURYA.”

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the emotional drama marks the Pusha actor’s debut in Bollywood. At the trailer launch, Rashmika was asked about her career trajectory and how she picks her film. She replied, “I’m at a point in my career, where I’m testing the waters. I don’t know what’s right or wrong. I don’t know what people expect of me. I am an actor and I want to do good films. I also want to have fun while I do it. This film is so special because of the things you have already seen in the trailer. So, it’s going to be extremely special.”