Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Ajay Devgn shares throwback photos on Youth Day, fans call him ‘Most masoom hero of 90s’

On National Youth Day, Ajay Devgn took to social media to share a glimpse of his journey, taking fans to a nostalgic journey.

Jaya Devn shared a video capturing his journey on Youth Day.

As India celebrates Youth Day today, January 12, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took to social media to wish his fans. Sharing a video featuring photos starting from him as a child, to a young actor and then to the angry young man that he is today. The post gave a sense of nostalgia to fans as they were reminded of the Ajay Devgn from the 90s.

The actor wrote along with the post, “Youth is when you lay the foundation for a solid future for all your beliefs & dreams. You are the ones with stars in your eyes and hope in your heart. Even as you metamorphose, make sure your ideals remain rock solid.” Apart from stills from his popular movies, the video also captured a moment with his father Veeru Devgan and his early photoshoots.

Also Read |Ajay Devgn says only stars can’t be blamed for Bollywood’s underwhelming performance: ‘Stars bring credibility’

Fans went all out while showering him with compliments, as they wrote messages like, “Most masoom hero of 90s,” “The only constant in all the metamorphosis – The attitude handsome dude❤️💖,” and “What an Evolution🔥.” Given Ajay has worked on all kinds of genre, another fan wrote, “Action , comdey, emotional, अजय सर हर रोल में फिट हे । अजय सर एक अच्छे कलाकार हे 💝💖💖.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

Ajay Devgn recently said he is looking forward to once again work with his frequent collaborator Rohit Shetty on the upcoming movie Singham Again.

The action drama is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series and the next chapter in Shetty’s cop universe that also includes Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. Taking to social media, Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Rohit Shetty and revealed that he heard the script for the third part.

“Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty‘s narration of ‘Singham Again’. The script I heard is 🔥. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster,” the 53-year-old actor wrote.

In December 2022, Rohit Shetty had revealed that actor Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 13:38 IST
