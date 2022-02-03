Ajay Devgn shares first poster from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranveer Singh says ‘Power!’

Actor Ajay Devgn just unveiled his first look poster from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The trailer will release on February 4. In the post, Ajay poses by a car, and is clad in white pants and a shirt with a blazer. He is also wearing a cap and sunglasses.

Ajay captioned his post, “Apni pehchaan se chaar, lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions @saregama_official.” Ranveer Singh commented with a heart and fire emoticon, “Power!”

Ajay Devgn has reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after almost two decades. Their previous collaboration was the 1998 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is Ajay’s second film with Alia, as the two have also featured in SS Rajamouli’s RRR together. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is set during the 1960s and is based on one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

As the film had wrapped its shoot in June 2021, Alia shared on Instagram, “This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you.”