Ajay Devgn shares daughter Nysa’s review of Bhuj The Pride of India: ‘She said it’s very sensible’

Ahead of Bhuj: The Pride of India release on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday, actor Ajay Devgn spoke to a section of media about how his family enjoyed the film. Ajay saw the film recently with children Nysa and Yug, and wife Kajol.

“I never expected them to like the film, but they have loved it. Nysa is very critical, she doesn’t like most of my films, so when she saw this film and liked it I was very happy. She said it’s very sensible, it’s very straight, there is not even one extra scene in the film,” he shared.

Ajay also mentioned that there are no songs in the film. “These kids watch a lot of Hollywood. So in this film, there are no songs; we haven’t diverted from those 24 hours at all,” he said.

It was probably Nysa’s approval of the film that added a skip in her step as she was photographed at the screening. With mother Kajol and brother Yug, Nysa was spotted at the screening of Ajay’s film and the photographers caught her enjoying a little happy dance.

Kajol took to Instagram Friday to share how she liked the film as it also marked her return to theatrical viewing. “My theatre experience after soooooooo long! What an awesome high.. reminds us of all the things we take for granted without ever worrying about who is giving us the safety and security of just being normal.. a hats off salute to all those real life action heroes who keep us safe everyday of their very unsafe lives,” she shared in the caption.

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk.