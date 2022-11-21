Bholaa first look: Ajay Devgn smears ‘bhasm’ on his forehead, questions ‘Kaun hai woh?.’ Watch

The first look of Ajay Devgn film Bholaa is out, which he also happens to be directing. The actor on Monday took to Instagram to share the first glimpse where we see Ajay’s character smearing some ash on his forehead while the camera cuts to the poster title before we get to see the star’s face.

Ajay had captioned the clip, “KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming! #BholaaTeaserOutTomorrow #BholaaIn3D.” The actor also shared that the first teaser of the film will release on Tuesday, while the movie itself will be available in a 3D format.

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. While some were excited about the teaser, some could not be bothered. One user wrote, “Super excited #Bholaa Kaun hai woh?” Another mentioned in a comment, “Har Har Mahadev 😍 Aag Laga Degi Movie.” Yet another person wrote, “Seriously, ??? Remake of masterpiece kaithi ??” Even as one user asked, “Why on earth is this being released in 3D…its just a remake of kaithi.” One ardent Ajay Devgn fan dropped a comment which read, “Ajay sir PLZZ realease it fast🔥.”

Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead, and was helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 2019 action-thriller was about an inmate who helps the cops when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth project as a director. He has previously helmed U Me Aur Hum which featured himself and Kajol in the lead. Next was the 2016 actioner Shivaay. His third directorial released earlier this year which featured him and Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, called Runway 34.