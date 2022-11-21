scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Bholaa first look: Ajay Devgn smears ‘bhasm’ on his forehead, questions ‘Kaun hai woh?.’ Watch

Bholaa marks Ajay's fourth project as a director. The film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role.

bholaaBholaa is the Hindi remake of Kaithi.

The first look of Ajay Devgn film Bholaa is out, which he also happens to be directing. The actor on Monday took to Instagram to share the first glimpse where we see Ajay’s character smearing some ash on his forehead while the camera cuts to the poster title before we get to see the star’s face.

Ajay had captioned the clip, “KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming! #BholaaTeaserOutTomorrow #BholaaIn3D.” The actor also shared that the first teaser of the film will release on Tuesday, while the movie itself will be available in a 3D format.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. While some were excited about the teaser, some could not be bothered. One user wrote, “Super excited #Bholaa Kaun hai woh?” Another mentioned in a comment, “Har Har Mahadev 😍 Aag Laga Degi Movie.” Yet another person wrote, “Seriously, ??? Remake of masterpiece kaithi ??” Even as one user asked, “Why on earth is this being released in 3D…its just a remake of kaithi.” One ardent Ajay Devgn fan dropped a comment which read, “Ajay sir PLZZ realease it fast🔥.”

Also Read |Inside Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday party: Abhishek Bachchan kisses Aishwarya Rai, birthday girl feeds cake to grandad Amitabh Bachchan. Watch

Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil hit Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead, and was helmed by Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 2019 action-thriller was about an inmate who helps the cops when they are attacked by a gang of smugglers. The cops then help him reunite with his daughter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth project as a director. He has previously helmed U Me Aur Hum which featured himself and Kajol in the lead. Next was the 2016 actioner Shivaay. His third directorial released earlier this year which featured him and Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role, called Runway 34.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 11:08:19 am
Next Story

Saif Ali Khan says people who call for boycott of movies are not ‘genuine audience’: ‘Sad that Bollywood has not shown unity’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aindrila Sharma
Life and times of Aindrila Sharma
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement