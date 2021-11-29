Ajay Devgn’s MayDay is now Runway 34, check out Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh’s first looks

Ajay Devgn directorial MayDay is now titled Runway 34. On Monday, the actor shared first looks of Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and himself on his social media platforms. “MayDay is now Runway 34. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one,” he wrote, announcing that the film will be releasing on April 29, 2022.

Ajay also shared that the film is “inspired by true events.” In a short note, Ajay also revealed what “drew me to this movie like a magnet.”

“Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation/s in life when we have felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real?

“These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It’s got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it,” he shared.

Joining Ajay Devgn on this “high-octane thriller,” apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet, is Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Aakanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and others.

As per the posters, one can notice that Devgn and Rakul Preet play pilots while the role of Big B is unclear. This is Ajay’s third directorial venture. He has earlier directed films like Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. This will be the first time he will direct a film starring Big B. Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan have earlier worked in films like Khakee and Satyagraha.

Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He also has Maidaan and RRR to his credit.