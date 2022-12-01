Rohit Shetty’s cop universe keeps expanding. The filmmaker will soon be reuniting with Ajay Devgn for another part of Singham titled Singham Again. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share details about the same and said that the filming of SIngham Again will begin after Ajay is done with his next directorial Bholaa.

“#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa,” tweeted Adarsh.

The cop universe first started with Ajay Devgn’s Singham in 2011 and was followed by Singham Returns. With Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, another cop character came into the picture. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi joined the franchise in 2021.

During the promotions of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty had confirmed that Singham 3 was in the works. “I am focusing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year, after Cirkus releases. While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay,” he earlier told indianexpress.com.

Rohit Shetty is presently looking forward to Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, which is set to release on December 23. The filmmaker is also working on Indian Police Force, an Amazon Prime Video show, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.