scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty reunite for Singham Again

Singham Again will be third part of the Singham series and will be fifth film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ajay Devgn will be reprising his role as Bajirao Singham in the film.

SinghamAjay Devgn to reunite for Rohit Shetty for Singham Again.

Rohit Shetty’s cop universe keeps expanding. The filmmaker will soon be reuniting with Ajay Devgn for another part of Singham titled Singham Again. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share details about the same and said that the filming of SIngham Again will begin after Ajay is done with his next directorial Bholaa.

“#Xclusiv… AJAY DEVGN – ROHIT SHETTY REUNITE FOR ‘SINGHAM AGAIN’… BIGGG NEWS… One of the most successful combinations ever – #AjayDevgn and director #RohitShetty – collaborate once again… For #SinghamAgain [yes, that’s the title]… Will start once #Ajay is free from #Bholaa,” tweeted Adarsh.

The cop universe first started with Ajay Devgn’s Singham in 2011 and was followed by Singham Returns. With Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, another cop character came into the picture. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi joined the franchise in 2021.

Also Read |Qala movie review: The stately beauty of Tripti Dimri-Babil Khan film works against it

During the promotions of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty had confirmed that Singham 3 was in the works. “I am focusing on the next chapter of Singham. We will be starting the film in April next year, after Cirkus releases. While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay,” he earlier told indianexpress.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

Rohit Shetty is presently looking forward to Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh, which is set to release on December 23. The filmmaker is also working on Indian Police Force, an Amazon Prime Video show, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-12-2022 at 05:33:10 pm
Next Story

This slow-mo enactment of third-umpire review is the funniest thing on internet today

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s fun-filled engagement album
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close