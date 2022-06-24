Ajay Devgn rides suitcase scooter in new video, fan quips ‘Ab gadi ki jarurat nahi padegi’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was in a playful mood on Friday as he shared a video of himself riding a suitcase scooter. The actor looked visibly happy as he indulged in the fun activity.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “That’s how I roll…”

The short clip left Ajay Devgn’s sister-in-law Tanisha Mukerji in splits as she left laughing emojis in the comments section. A few fans of Ajay were reminded of their childhood days. One of them commented, “Sir aapko dekh ke humme apne bachpan ke din yaad aa gye 😍#ajaydevgan. (Sir, after looking at you, we are reminded of our childhood.)” Another fan commented, “That smile 🔥.”

Some fans called the video ‘cute’ and ‘sweet’. One fan also joked that now the actor doesn’t need to worry about petrol or diesel price. A comment read, “Sir, ab to gadi ki jarurat nahi padegi na petrol diesel ki tension, mast raho sabko past rakho👏. (Sir, you won’t need a car now, no tension of petrol and diesel. Have fun.)”

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is looking forward to the release of Drishyam 2, the sequel to the 2015 crime thriller Drishyam. The film, also starring Akshaye Khanna and Tabu in the lead roles, will hit theatres on November 18, 2022.