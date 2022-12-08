scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Ajay Devgn reviews Kajol’s film Salaam Venky, calls her performance ‘superlative’

Ajay Devgn is highly impressed by wife and actor Kajol's film Salaam Venky, which will release on December 9.

Ajay DevgnAjay Devgn praised Kajol's performance in her upcoming film Salaam Venky. (Photo: Instagram/ajaydevgn)

Actor Ajay Devgn has watched wife Kajol’s upcoming film Salaam Venky and cannot stop raving about it. Ajay specially complimented Kajol for her performance calling it ‘superlative’.

Ajay took to Instagram to post Kajol’s photo, and wrote on it, “To Kajol, to the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film.” Ajay was referring to the dialogue from Salaam Venky, which was originally used in director Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film Anand.

Ajay Devgn also praised director Revathi and actor Vishal Jethwa, who plays the role of Kajol’s son in the film. He wrote, “Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially @revathyasha. And, young @vishaljethwa06 My best wishes to the entire cast & crew.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Salaam Venky also has an appearance by actor Aamir Khan, who attended the film’s screening held in Mumbai on Wednesday. At the event, the actor spoke about his decision of not taking up any acting offer for a year to come. He said, “I am not doing anything. From last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family. Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after an year (There is work at Paani Foundation also and there is some more work going on). You can see me in this role in a small role. Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film. I am glad Revathi gave me that opportunity.”

Salaam Venky revolves around a mother and her son, who is battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Talking about the film, Kajol told PTI, “It’s not the kind of film that you can ever do without feeling. I wasn’t sure whether I wanted to do the film because it’s a subject that is everyone’s nightmare. It was difficult for me to say yes to it. The great thing about Revathi is she made it easy as we were in the same situation day in and day out and it takes that fear away, besides Salaam Venky is written so beautifully. It is a celebration of life and the film teaches you that life should be a celebration.”

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 08:02:14 pm
