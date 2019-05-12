Ajay Devgn reveals why he won’t do intimate scenes anymore

Ajay Devgn, who will soon be seen in De De Pyaar De, says he is uncomfortable kissing on the big screen as his films are catered towards families.

He says he does not want his on-screen intimacy to make them uncomfortable.

While speaking to DNA, Devgn said, “Most of the scripts I choose are aimed at a family audience. Given this, doing an on-screen kiss or showing intimacy beyond a certain limit doesn’t work.”

“I like watching films with my family. I’m sure others too enjoy watching movies with their entire family. On-screen intimacy can therefore be uncomfortable especially if you are watching a movie with a child or a young adult. Or for that matter with an elder. So, I would best avoid smooching,” he added.

In De De Pyaar De, Devgn co-stars with Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. In the film, he plays a 50-year-old man who gets divorced with Tabu’s character and falls in love with Rakul Preet’s Ayesha, who is more than 20 years younger than him.

Devgn spoke to DNA about playing his age on the silver screen. He said he sees no reason to hide his age from his fans, since they know that already

“Earlier a Hindi film hero was invariably shown as a college-going guy. Now, it is no longer the case. In fact, the meatier roles are written for people who are of a certain age. Thanks to this fact, a majority of us i.e the Khans (Salman, Aamir, Shah Rukh and Saif) and Akshay (Kumar) don’t feel the need to hide how old we are. We’re at a time when the audience is fully aware of what our real ages are. So, who do we fool, if we pretend otherwise?” he said.

De De Pyaar De is scheduled for a release on May 17.