Ajay Devgn remembers his late father Veeru Devgan on Guru Purnima: ‘Fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn remembered his late father and stunt director, Veeru Devgan on the occasion of Guru Purnima. He took to social media to share an older picture with his father and wrote how he has learnt everything in life from him.

Along with the photo, the Singham actor penned an emotional note which read, “Saluting my father (Veeru Devgn), my Guru, on this auspicious day. I was fortunate to get my life and career lessons from him. A valued gift that I carry with me like a badge of honour🙏🏼🙏🏼#GuruPurnima.”

Last month, on his father’s birth anniversary, Devgn had shared how life hasn’t been the same for him ever since his father’s death. He had shared a throwback picture with Veeru Devgan with the caption, “I miss you everyday. More so today. Happy birthday Papa🙏. Life hasn’t been the same since.”

Bollywood action choreographer-filmmaker Veeru Devgan passed away on May 27, 2019. He choreographed stunts in over 80 films including Mr India, Himmatwala, Prem Rog, Shahanshah, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khoon Bhari Maang and many others. He made his directorial debut with the 1999 film Hindustan Ki Kasam, starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen.

On the work front, Devgn announced the Hindi remake of the 2021 Telugu hit, Naandhi along with film producer Dil Raju. Ajay is also working on his directorial MayDay, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

He will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film will release on August 13, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.