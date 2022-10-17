Ajay Devgn remembers director Nishikant Kamat, says Drishyam 2 different from Mohanlal’s movie: ‘The film has been treated…’

Ajay Devgn, along with his co-stars Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav launched the trailer of Drishyam 2 in Goa on Monday.

Here, the actor spoke about how making a sequel to Nishikant Kamat’s directorial was not pre-planned.

He said, “Nobody thinks of making a sequel when they’re making the (original) film. It is when the audience shows it love, keep it fresh by rewatching it on OTT and satellite that one decides that it is time for a sequel.”

Drishyam is the official Hindi adaption of Jithu Joseph’s Malayalam film with the same title starring Mohanlal. In 2015, when the Hindi Drishyam directed by Nishikant Kamat released, it was still consumed as a fresh film because the Malayalam film was not available on streaming platforms at the time. On being asked if in the age of audiences consuming original films on OTT, there is still market for adaptions and remakes, Ajay said, “The film has been treated in a different manner. Lots of characters have been added while keeping soul of the original characters and the film is intact (different from south film).”

Ajay also took the opportunity to remember filmmaker Nishikant Kamat who passed away in 2020. Ajay said, “We all miss him. It would be nice if he was here with us today, we would have been very happy, but the show must go on.”

Tabu, who played Inspector General Meera Deshmukh in the 2015 film, spoke about the impact of her role in the film and called it one of the toughest roles of her career.

“I don’t think this character is loved by everyone. People have hated her in first part. As Ajay said we miss Nishi (Nishikant Kamat), how he made the journey of first part so easy. I miss Akshaye (Khanna) today. He takes off from where I left from part one,” said Tabu.

Drishyam 2, directed by filmmaker Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat’s Panorama Studios and Bhushan Kumar, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 18.