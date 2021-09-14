Ajay Devgn recreates his Phool Aur Kaante split on 2 trucks, promises ‘double the entertainment’, watch

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is returning with the stunt that he performed 30 years ago in Phool Aur Kaante and looks like the actor has some surprises up his sleeve as he returns with his formidable ‘split’ that launched him into stardom. In a video shared on Instagram, Ajay shared a short promo with a caption that read, “This reminded me of the split that I did 30 years back! Bringing to you, double the guarantee of entertainment and value. Stay tuned to know more.”

In the promo, we see Ajay on top of two trucks as they come down a highway. The text reads that the big announcement will be made on September 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn has a lot of projects in the pipeline at the moment. He is looking forward to the release of Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame. He will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. He also has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh is also one of Ajay’s upcoming projects. The 52-year-old actor is also getting back to direction with Mayday where Amitabh Bachchan stars alongside him.

Disney+ Hotstar’s Rudra marks his debut in the web space where he is playing a cop once again. The series is being touted as the ‘crime thriller of the year.’ Ajay previously said in a statement, “My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can’t wait to begin this new journey!”