Ajay Devgn recalls stealing his dad’s gun, admits he did ‘wild’ things in his youth: ‘Law and media were both very lenient’

Actor Ajay Devgn in a new interview reflected on his wild youth, when he was twice put in jail. The actor also spoke about the many adventures he had as a young man, and how he got away with things like stealing his father’s gun.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay was asked about this, and he said with a smile, “Okay, we should not talk about this. I could say all this (in the past) but now I have a better image, so let’s maintain that. We’ve done wild things in our youth, everybody does. At that time, things were very lenient also, including the law and the media. Very forgiving. It’s not anymore.” Looking at the audience, he added, “We’ve gotten away with a lot of things, you all can’t. We’ve had a lot of fun, you all can’t.”

a

In a 2018 interview with Mid-Day, Ajay was asked if he was a ‘gunda’ in his youth. The actor had said, “Full-on. I have been behind bars — twice inside a lock-up; even sneaked out my father’s gun. And guys, that’s illegal.”

The actor also spoke about how, in his youth, he was written off because of his looks, and for being the son of an action director. He said that he was never bothered by ‘brutal rejections’. “Not to my face, but people behind my back would say, ‘He doesn’t have the looks, ek action director ka beta, star kaise ban sakta hai…’ I kept working.”

Ajay will next be seen in Runway 34, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. The film is inspired by true events, and features Ajay as an airline pilot called to pull off an incredible feat when his plane is caught in a storm. Runway 34 marks Ajay’s return to direction after 2016’s Shivaay.