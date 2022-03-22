scorecardresearch
Here’s what Ajay Devgn had to say about The Kashmir Files success: ‘The world must know about it…’

At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Runway 34, Ajay Devgn spoke about the trend of real stories turning into films.

March 22, 2022
ajay devgn, runway 34Ajay Devgn spoke about the trend of real stories at the trailer launch of Runway 34. (Photo: Ajay/Instagram, PR)

On Monday, Ajay Devgn launched the trailer of his upcoming film Runway 34 in Mumbai. The thriller, also directed by him, co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh. It is said to be based on true events. At the press conference, a journalist quizzed Ajay whether films based on real stories have become the best way to connect with the audience in recent times. They also referred to the success of The Kashmir Files while asking the question. Mentioning that the trend is not just in the country but worldwide, the actor added that some of these stories are too inspirational and need to be told.

“It’s not like that. And it’s not happening just in India, but the rest of the world as well. I have done biographical films like The Legend of Bhagat Singh. When you hear stories, some of them are so inspirational. Sometimes, the truth is so amazing that you can’t write fiction like that. The idea is not to hunt true incidents to make a film. But what happens is, when you hear a true story, you feel that the world must know about it. And that’s why we pick it up, otherwise, we create our own stories,” Ajay Devgn replied.

The actor was also asked about how he and even Big B are known to express through their eyes. When asked about directing the veteran, Ajay smiled to say, “Main jab direct kar raha tha toh aankhon se baat nahi kar raha tha, baat karke direct kar raha tha (I wasn’t speaking through eyes while directing him. We were communicating through words).”

Runway 34 marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after 2016’s Shivaay. In an earlier statement, the Bollywood star said, “Close your eyes and think – each and every one of us must have been in a situation’s in life when we have felt all powerful for one moment and felt completely helpless the next minute. We have all been through that moment when we have felt we can conquer the world and yet the very next situation has thrown us out of gear. That ‘storm’ brewing within you, playing with your emotions; tearing you up; that turbulent ride that makes you ask – is this a nightmare? Or is this real? These are the sentiments associated with Runway 34. It’s got terrific highs, alarming lows, a sense of jubilance and dejection, all within the screenplay. Honestly, letting this script just pass me by, was not even a consideration. I knew I had to make it.”

