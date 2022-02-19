Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala is Alia Bhatt’s strength in new Gangubai Kathiawadi promo. Watch

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer showed Alia Bhatt playing the alpha who fought for women’s rights in a patriarchal society, but a new promo reveals that Gangubai’s strength in the film is the don Rahim Lala, played by Ajay Devgn.

The new 50-second promo shows a bruised and beaten Gangubai approaching Rahim Lala for help. Making the case that sex work is just a business, like any other, Alia’s character asks for his support and he agrees. The promo further reveals that as Gangubai fought for the rights of 4,000 women and children living in the red light area of Kamathipura, Rahim Lala supported her throughout her journey.

While this film is Alia’s first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film reunites Ajay Devgn with the director for the first time since 1999’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Ajay played Vanraj in the film, and starred alongside Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

Ajay and Alia will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Apart from that, Ajay’s upcoming films include Drishyam 2, Maidaan, Runway 34 and Thank God. He will also make his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter in Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25.