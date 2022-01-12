Ajay Devgn pens note on facing ‘brutal rejections’, ‘failing spectacularly’: ‘Stumble a little but don’t stop’

Actor Ajay Devgn penned a letter to his 20-year-old self on National Youth Day. In his letter, Ajay wrote about the difficulties of trying to fit in, and how he ‘failed spectacularly’. He also mentioned the brutal rejections that he had received. However, there was a word of advice for his younger self — that it will all be worth it.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Dear 20-year-old me, you are making your mark in this new world as an actor. Let me be honest, you are going to face brutal rejections. Shy and conventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail spectacularly. People’s criticism and doubts will be hard and it will make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you succeed.”

He added, “But spoiler alert, it’s all going to be worth it…because one day, slowly, you’ll realise being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don’t stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don’t let the world’s expectations turn into inhibitions. Always be true, always be you. Learn how to dance, it will help in the long run. Love, an older, wise, better-looking you.”

Ajay Devgn made his debut with the film Phool Aur Kante in 1991. Soon, he became the prominent face of the 90’s, and effortlessly made the transition into the 2000’s, with numerous hits and accolades under his wing. The actor has tried his hand at all genres, romance, horror, comedy and thriller. He was last seen in a cameo in the film Sooryavanshi.