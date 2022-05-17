When Ajay Devgn appeared on Pakistani chat show, was asked by drag queen host if he imposes restrictions on Kajol

Actor Ajay Devgn fielded questions about his relationship with wife Kajol in a 2007 appearance on a Pakistani chat show hosted by drag queen Begum Nawazish Ali, the alter ego of Ali Saleem. Saleem appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss, in the reality show’s fourth season, and also hosted the chat show Begum, on the Indian channel 9X.

On the episode, which happened after Ajay’s film Omkara became a hit in Pakistan, he was made visibly uncomfortable by Begum Nawazish Ali’s flirtatious remarks. On one occasion, she proposed that they have an affair, and said, “Nobody has to know what happened and how it happened. Kajol will definitely never find out, darling, I know how to protect people’s privacy. I don’t want to be a home-breaker. Plus, she’s in India, I’m in Pakistan. She’ll be cool with it, no?”

Ajay smiled and said, “You’ve to ask her.” The conversation then moved to the ‘insecurity’ of Indian and Pakistani men, especially when it comes to women. Ajay asked for a clarification, and the host told him that she thinks men in the subcontinent are very possessive about their women. Ajay said, “I don’t think that’s true. It’s not about men, it’s human nature; you want something, you get it, you want to own it.”

The host then asked why Kajol doesn’t appear as frequently in films as she did before she got married to him. Ajay said, “It’s her choice, she’s very selective. She gets excited about a film, she’ll go ahead and do it. It’s her decision.” Asked if there are any restrictions imposed upon her by him, he said, “Ji nahi, bilkul nahi, if there were, she wouldn’t be doing what she’s doing also.”

Ajay also spoke about the perceived ‘compromises’ that married couples often have to make. He said, “I don’t think there are any compromises. You have to understand yourself, you have to understand the other person. And you have to be fair to the other person. There aren’t many complications, you create the complications yourself. If you accept things as they are, you’ll be fine.”

Ajay was last seen in the film Runway 34, which he also directed. The thriller co-starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, and underperformed at the box office. He will next be seen in Maidaan and Thank God. Ajay and Kajol tied the knot in 1999. They have two children–daughter Nysa and son Yug.