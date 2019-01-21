Ajay Devgn on Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar: His goodwill in the industry is unmatchable

The trailer for Total Dhamaal, the third film in the Dhamaal franchise, was released at an event on Monday. The film is directed by Indra Kumar, who also helmed the first two films in the series.

The film boasts of a ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Anil Kapoor.

At the trailer launch, Devgn revealed why he choose to do the film. The actor said he found the script quite funny. Another reason was the film’s director. “The script was so funny. It was my first reason to do the film. And honestly, everybody loves Indra Kumar, and his goodwill in the industry is unmatchable,” he said.

Indra Kumar himself complimented the writers, saying, “Whoever we narrated the script to, they used to say yes. So I would give credit to my writers.”

He conceded that the second film was not as good as the first one, “I agree Double Dhamaal was good but not as good as first Dhamaal. So, in Total Dhamaal, we have tried our best to not leave you with any complaints.”

He also spoke about how difficult it was to gather so many big names in one film. “This is like a dream project for all of us. Getting all these guys together is not easy but we got them and we thank them. But I would thank Ajay because he got it together,” Indra Kumar said.

Total Dhamaal will release on February 22, 2019.