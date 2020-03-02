Ajay Devgn on Rohit Shetty’s cop universe: Never thought it would turn into this huge franchise

Ajay Devgn at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event (Express photo: Varinder Chawla). Ajay Devgn at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event (Express photo: Varinder Chawla).

Ajay Devgn, who plays Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise, attended the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi on Monday in Mumbai. At the event, the actor spoke about his bond with Akshay Kumar, and shared his verdict on the film’s trailer.

“I loved the trailer. Fab trailer. This is the first time I am watching it. I never thought it would turn into this huge franchise,” Ajay said.

Ajay Devgn, who shares a close relationship with Akshay Kumar, also urged fans to not fight with each other.

“Akshay and I are here together so we both want to tell fan clubs that please don’t fight among yourselves. We see that our fans fight with each other. So, we want to say that we both have always supported each other and we have made this film with a lot of love. So, you all also please go and watch this film with each other,” Devgn concluded.

Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will be seen making special appearances in Sooryavanshi.

