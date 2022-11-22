Ajay Devgn on RRR’s Oscar run, developing Unsung Warrior franchise and Drishyam 2 success: ‘Audiences have become smart, you can’t give them bullsh*t’

Actor Ajay Devgn knows that entertainment is the key to success. The actor, currently basking in the glory of his recent film Drishyam 2, said the viewers today are smart– so nothing mediocre can fly anymore.

In an interview with Variety, Devgn said if Drishyam 2 is the tonic which has revived Bollywood from its dry box office spell, then the industry needs “three to four” such films to keep the momentum going. This year, only a handful of Bollywood films have worked, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files and Brahmastra.

“To talk about tonic, I feel it needs three or four ‘Drishyams’ – that is what is required, I hope this is the beginning. The bottom line is, it’s all about entertainment. Also, when I watch a film, I really need to enjoy it, whatever the kinds of emotion it has,” he said.

Contrary to perception, Devgn said making an entertaining commercial film is not a cakewalk. The audience engagement needs to be the priority, coupled with the attempt to offer them something fresh. “I feel it’s not very easy to make entertaining films – you have to keep the audiences engaged for two and a half hours. And audiences have become very smart so you can’t just give them bullshit. Even when you talk about entertainment in commercial cinema, you have to give them something new,” he added.

Pre-pandemic, Devgn had starred in and co-produced the blockbuster period historical Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor is now planning on taking the franchise forward with films and series based on the concept of the unsung warrior.

“I want to pick up characters who have done great things and great sacrifices, and people don’t know much about them. So, we have two or three scripts that we’re working on. And unsung warrior for me does not mean sacrifices from that era, it could be in today’s society. There are a lot of people who amaze you by the kind of work they’re doing and making sacrifices.

“So, it could be from today’s society, it could be from a small village, it could be from anyone making a difference. I want to go beyond – in fact, I’m thinking about making a series on it – pick up a character, tell his story, because every film and every story can’t be told on the big screen. If we can strike a good balance we can make it as a good franchise and tell stories about these great sacrifices,” he added.

The actor is also happy looking at the phenomenal international response SS Rajamouli’s RRR is receiving. The drama, which featured him in a special appearance, is currently amidst its Oscar and BAFTA campaigns.

“It’s something different and something new for the Oscars, because the kind of drama and melodrama, which really works in our country is something really novel for the audiences there. I think that might work,” Devgn added.

The actor has a packed slate. He will start the year with Maidaan, a biographical sports film, scheduled to release in February 2023, followed by Bholaa, remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi, which he is also directing. The film, also starring Tabu, is scheduled to release in March 2023. He also has filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Singham 3, gearing to go on floors early next year.