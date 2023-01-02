scorecardresearch
Ajay Devgn on reuniting with Rohit Shetty: ‘God willing Singham Again will be our 11th blockbuster’

In December 2022, Rohit Shetty had revealed that actor Deepika Padukone will feature alongside Ajay Devgn in Singham Again.

Actor Ajay Devgn on Monday said he is looking forward to once again work with his frequent collaborator Rohit Shetty on the upcoming movie Singham Again.

Singham Again is the third film in the Devgn-led Singham series and the next chapter in Shetty’s cop universe that also includes Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Rohit Shetty and revealed that he heard the script for the third part.

“Made a good start to the New Year with @itsrohitshetty‘s narration of ‘Singham Again’. The script I heard is (fire). God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster,” the 53-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Also Read |Rohit Shetty confirms Deepika Padukone will play ‘Lady Singham’ in Singham Again: ‘Lady bomb of our cop universe ‘

“Everybody keeps asking me when I’ll introduce Lady Singham. So, here it is. Deepika Padukone will be the Lady Singham in Singham Again. She is my lady bomb from the cop universe, and we’re going to start working together on it next year,” the filmmaker had said during a press conference for his film Cirkus.

Besides the Singham franchise, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have also worked on movies such as Zameen, Golmaal series and Bol Bachchan.

