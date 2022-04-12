Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa’s Bollywood debut: ‘Till this moment, she’s shown disinterest’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn has never failed to grab people’s attention. Earlier this year, a picture of her on celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s Instagram fuelled speculation about her Bollywood debut. She was also seen rooting for the designer at a recently held fashion show in Delhi.

Over the past couple of years, her dance videos from her school have often surfaced on social media platforms, where she enjoys a large following. The videos proved that she has inherited some skills from her actor parents. However, Ajay Devgn, in an interview, has put the speculations about his daughter’s Bollywood debut to rest. He said that Nysa currently has no interest in the film industry. The star-kid is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland’s Glion Institute of Higher Education.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn was asked about Nysa and how he feels about the new generation of actors. In response, the Runway 34 actor said, “Forget my daughter… I don’t know if she wants to come into this line because till this moment she’s shown disinterest.” However, he added, “Anything can change anytime with the children. I don’t know. She is abroad, studying right now.”

Talking about the new generation of actors, Ajay said they are well-prepared and know what they are doing. He said that sometimes, they ‘perform better than you.’ “The newer generation is well prepared as they know how to speak, how to behave, how to handle social media and everything else. Our problem is that we have to kind of compete with them to stay relevant,” he chuckled.

As the conversation continued, Ajay also spoke about not being social media savvy. But he agreed that Kajol and Nysa are really good at it. “I tell them not to post…but they don’t listen,” Ajay smiled.

Ajay Devgn completed 30 years in Bollywood this year. In January, he penned a post for his 20-year-old self in which he spoke about facing brutal rejections and people’s criticisms. He ended the note with, “Always be true, always be you!” The actor-filmmaker is currently busy promoting his directorial venture Runway 34. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.