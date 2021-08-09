Ajay Devgn on Bhuj The Pride of India: The main aim is to spread awareness of such bravery among citizens

Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release soon. Ahead of the premiere, the makers on Monday released a video of an interaction between the film’s lead star Ajay Devgn and retired Wing Commander Vijay Karnik. The chat was hosted by Manoj Muntashir.

During the conversation, Ajay was asked about his transformation into real-life hero Vijay Karnik, who is known for mobilising women to aid the Indian army during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Talking about his first response upon wearing the prestigious uniform, the actor said, “A lot of strength and dignity comes from wearing the uniform. As soon as one wears it, both the thought process and the body posture automatically undergoes a change. You feel a sense of power within you.”

Later, Wing Commander Vijay Karnik was asked to elaborate on why he gave his nod to Bhuj The Pride of India. He said, “When director Abhishek Dudhaiya came to me stating he wants to make a film on the incident, he told me that he had done his research, and that the team had spoken to 50-60 women of Matapur. That is when I decided to give my nod to the project. Something within me after that narration told me that this is the man to work with.”

The short chat concluded with Ajay Devgn explaining why he wanted to be a part of Bhuj: The Pride of India. “The main aim is to spread awareness of such bravery among the citizens of the country. It is very inspiring to hear such stories, which is one of the primary reasons why I wanted to be a part of the movie,” concluded the actor.

Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on August 13.