Ajay Devgn on Alok Nath’s appearance in De De Pyaar De: Film was complete before allegations

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who turned 50 today, released the trailer of his upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De during an event in Mumbai. During the press meet, the star spoke about sharing screen space with Tabu, his character in the movie and birthday plans.

One of the first things that the star was asked about was his iconic split which he is also seen doing on the poster of De De Pyaar De. The actor explained the reason behind the pose and said, “In other films, it was a physical split. In De De Pyaar De, it is an emotional split as there are two girls.”

The Bollywood star, who has worked with Tabu in multiple films over the years including the 2015 thriller Drishyam, also spoke about his relationship with the actor during the trailer launch. “We have spoken so much about each other that there is nothing left to say. But it is always fun to work together,” said the actor.

Later, he was also asked about Alok Nath’s appearance in the movie. The film and TV actor has been at the centre of controversies ever since his name cropped up in the #MeToo movement.

“This is not the right platform to discuss this. All I want to say is this film was complete much before the allegations,” Ajay Devgn said on the Alok Nath issue.

Talking about the rom-com, Ajay said, “De De Pyaar De is a fun love story. It is a fun film. I don’t even know if I have done this kind of film before. But I have had fun doing this film.”

The actor, who has been working in the Hindi film industry ever since he was a child, was asked about turning 50 during the event. “Age is not about the number. It is about how you feel,” the actor said.

When asked about what were his big plans for the day, Ajay Devgn said, “I will do what I do always, and I won’t tell you what I do. But there won’t be a party. I also don’t cut birthday cakes, so I won’t cut one even today,” Ajay Devgn concluded.

De De Pyaar De will release on May 17.