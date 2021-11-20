Ajay Devgn’s new video as ACP leaves his fans surprised: ‘I thought this is a trailer’. Watch

Actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday took to his social media platforms to share a new advertisement where he is playing an “ACP officer”. While Ajay is known for playing a cop in the Rohit Shetty universe, his character here will certainly leave you surprised.

Stay away from sugar because the ACP – Anti Cheeni Police is here. Choose good health with Gur in Zandu’s Gurwala Chyavanprash and stay healthy and fit.#ZanduKaGurwalaChyavanprash #Ad pic.twitter.com/cSBjvkhfac — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 20, 2021

Fans in the comments said that they thought this was the trailer for one of his new films. “Mene socha koi trailer hai (I thought this is a trailer),” wrote a fan. Another fan wrote, “Bolo zubaan Kesari sir ji.”

Another fan mentioned his act as Singham and wrote, “Sir, why no scorpio blowing up in this ACP ad ?”

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR along with Alia Bhatt. His film Maidaan is awaiting a theatrical release, and his directorial project MayDay is ready for release too. The actor is now shooting Indra Kujmar’s Thank God along with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

Ajay will also begin shooting for Disney+ Hotstar series Rudra. While he will essay the role of a cop once again in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, this whodunnit drama is expected to be darker, presenting the star in a never-seen-before avatar. It also stars Esha Deol in a pivotal role.