scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey join forces again

Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey had announced in 2018 that they are collaborating on a feature film titled Chanakya.

ajay devgnAjay Devgn shared details about his upcoming movie. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday said he will soon commence filming for his next movie with Special 26 director Neeraj Pandey.

The duo had announced in 2018 that they are collaborating on a feature film titled Chanakya, a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

“@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023,” the actor tweeted, without divulging any details about the project.

In a February 2020 interview, Neeraj Pandey had confirmed to PTI that the film was in pre-production and gearing to go on floors. The project got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2. He also has Kaithi remake Bholaa in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 08:54:37 pm
Next Story

India gets 4th set of Swiss bank account details: Significance, what happens next

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

soha, saba, saif photos
Inside Saif Ali Khan’s Sunday with Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement