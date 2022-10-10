Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey join forces again

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday said he will soon commence filming for his next movie with Special 26 director Neeraj Pandey.

The duo had announced in 2018 that they are collaborating on a feature film titled Chanakya, a historical drama on master economist and royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupta.

“@neerajpofficial and I are going to start our film together soon. And, this one will release worldwide in cinemas on June 16, 2023,” the actor tweeted, without divulging any details about the project.

In a February 2020 interview, Neeraj Pandey had confirmed to PTI that the film was in pre-production and gearing to go on floors. The project got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ajay Devgn is currently gearing up for the release of Drishyam 2. He also has Kaithi remake Bholaa in the pipeline.