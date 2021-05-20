Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to not release online, producers confirm

After the release of Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex, a few reports suggested that the makers of the sports drama Maidaan are also contemplating a hybrid release model for their film. On Thursday, the producers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer rubbished such reports.

In a statement, producers Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta said they are not in conversation with any streaming platform for the digital release of Maidaan. “We would like to share that there is currently no conversation with any streaming platform for pay per view release of the film ‘Maidaan’. Our focus, at present, is to complete the film keeping everyone’s safety in mind and in full compliance of Protocols laid down by the Government. We request you to please reach out to us regarding any news about Maidaan,” the statement read.

Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film chronicles the golden years of Indian football. Apart from Devgn, the Amit Sharma directorial also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. For now, it is scheduled to hit theatres on August 13, 2021.

Talking about the film earlier, Devgn told PTI that working on Maidaan “has been very moving and emotional journey” for him. “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me,” the actor said.