Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan to release on Independence Day 2021

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram) Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)

Ajay Devgn’s sports-drama Maidaan, which was earlier scheduled to release in November, will now head to the theatres on August 13, 2021.

“2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date,” announced Devgn on his Instagram account.

The film, which chronicles the golden years of Indian football, will feature Ajay Devgn as the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Rahim served the Indian football team as a coach and manager from 1950-1963. It was under his guidance that the Indian football team won gold at the 1962 Asian Games and he also led the team to the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

Talking about the film, Devgn told PTI that working on Maidaan “has been very moving and emotional journey” for him. “It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me,” the actor said.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, the film marks the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma.

