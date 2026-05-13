‘I’m taking a bath’: Ajay Devgn recalls Mahesh Bhatt’s mid-shower pitch that won him a National Award

One of the lesser-known films in Ajay Devgn’s filmography is Mahesh Bhatt’s seminal Zakhm. Over the years, the film has only grown in stature and has become increasingly relevant in today’s times. It is perhaps fitting that it was the penultimate film helmed by Bhatt, as it is arguably his finest work, a film for which he will be remembered for generations to come.

‘I am having a bath’

Recently, in a conversation with Variety India, Ajay Devgn opened up about how he landed the cult classic. When asked if he had ever read a film script overnight, he said, “I don’t remember reading any script overnight; but I do remember this one time, while shooting in Hyderabad. At the time, there were no mobile phones. I was in the shower. The hotel’s bathroom landline rang, I received it and it was Bhatt Saab (Mahesh Bhatt) on the line.”