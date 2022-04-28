Ajay Devgn vs Kiccha Sudeep: Ram Gopal Varma says ‘North stars are insecure and jealous…’

After actors Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep got into a Twitter argument about the subject of Hindi being the national language, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma decided to express his views on the matter as well. Sudeep had created a stir with his statement that Hindi is no longer a national language, owing to the success of South Indian language films, and Ajay Devgn had hit back, asking why the South industries dub films in Hindi then.

Ram Gopal Varma supported Kiccha Sudeep, and wrote on Twitter, “The base undeniable ground truth @KicchaSudeep sir, is that the north stars are insecure and jealous of the south stars because a Kannada dubbing film #KGF2 had a 50 crore opening day and we all are going to see the coming opening days of Hindi films.” He didn’t stop there and responded to Kiccha, “Whether u intended or not am glad u made this statement ,because unless there’s a strong stir , there cannot be a calm especially at a time when there seems to be a war like situation between Bolly(north)wood and Sandal(South) wood.” His parting shot was aimed at Ajay Devgn’s upcoming release, Runway 34, “Like the PROOF of the PUDDING is in the eating , the runway 34 collections will prove how much GOLD (kgf2) is there in HINDI versus KANNADA.”

Ajay had written to Sudeep saying, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

Sudeep answered, “And sir, I did understand the text you sent in Hindi. That’s only because we all have respected, loved and learnt Hindi. No offense sir, but was wondering what’d the situation be if my response was typed in Kannada!! Don’t we too belong to India, sir.” Sudeep also said that the statement was taken out of context and he didn’t intend to provoke or stoke a debate. Ajay drew back and the two appeared to make peace. Ajay wrote, “Thanks for clearing up the misunderstanding. I’ve always thought of the film industry as one. We respect all languages and we expect everyone to respect our language as well. Perhaps, something was lost in translation.”

A couple of days ago, at the film launch of R: The Deadliest Gangster Ever, Sudeep was asked about the success of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. He’d said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today, we are making films that are going everywhere.”

Ajay Devgn is awaiting the release of his new film, Runway 34.