Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh starrer Maidaan goes on floors

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh starrer Maidaan goes on floor today. The project is produced by Boney Kapoor.

Maidaan, which stars Ajay Devgn, marks Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram, Keerthy Suresh/Instagram)

Actor Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming project Maidaan’s shooting will begin from Monday. The project, which is being produced by Boney Kapoor, will represent the glory of the Indian football team from 1952-1962.

Ajay took to Twitter to share the information. He also shared the first official poster of the film.

Boney Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “Proud to kick off the Untold Story of The Golden Years of Indian Football. Hope to bring glory to India with this fantastic story.”

Later, Arjun Kapoor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “So proud of Dad, Amit and Ajay sir for telling this untold story of the golden years of football…”

Maidaan will mark Keerthy’s debut in Bollywood. The actor became a national phenomenon after the release of her film Mahanati, for which she went on to win a National Award for Best Actor.

Earlier, Boney Kapoor’s daughter and actor Janhvi Kapoor had shared a picture of Keerthy on her Instagram story and written, “@keerthysureshofficial been obsessed with you since I saw Mahanati. So excited that you are a part of dad’s next film. Welcome!!!”

Maidaan will be helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma, while Ritesh Shah will be the dialogue writer.

Meanwhile, Ajay, who is basking in the success of De De Pyaar De, will be seen in Turram Khan, Tanaji The Unsung Hero and Bhuj The Pride of India. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh, who was seen in a special appearance in Manmadhudu 2, will take over the screens with Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

